Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
• Casey Lee Peoples, 28 of Albertville, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Gerry Paul Kelley, 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cortney Clark Hobbs, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
• Randy Wayne Harris, 35 of Flat Rock, was held in county jail for another agency.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
• William A. Smith, 36 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant.
• Mary C. Pendergrass, 36 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant.
• Dylan Stewart, 26 of Bridgeport, was charged with violation of a release order.
• Gerry Paul Kelley, 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Casey Lee Peoples, 28 of Albertville, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Keri Jennifer Bell, 30 of Dutton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Patrick S. Bell, 45 of Dutton, was charged with a violation of protection from abuse order.
• Robert Daniel Copeland, 47 of Owens Cross Roads, was ordered to serve 48 hours in county jail.
• Michelle Davis, 48 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Colton Gage Terrell, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Danny Chris Watson, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
• Cortney Clark Hobbs, 21 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
• At 5:49 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:30 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3700 block of County Road 17.
• At 9:22 p.m., a report of DUI in the 8800 block of Highway 79.
• At 10:30 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 500 block of Willow Street.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
• Jeremy Roosevelt Kelly, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Stacey Ann Hopkins, 39 of Falkville, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Dwana Ann Cosby, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Dennis Smith, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joshua Robert Anthony McCrary, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Robert Tyler Hicks, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and interference with a 911 call.
