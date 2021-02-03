A two-vehicle wreck Sunday night claimed the lives of two men.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Christopher Dane Boyd, 23 of Pisgah, was fatally injured in the crash, which happened on Alabama Highway 40 near County Road 124, approximately two miles north of Dutton at 8:35 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers said Ismael Torres, 60 of Marietta, Georgia, was also fatally injured when the 2013 Honda Accord he was driving improperly passed vehicles on the roadway and struck a 2010 Nissan Altima, driven by Boyd.
Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, while Boyd was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
State troopers are investigating the crash.
