The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will once again participate in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 30.
Sheriff Chuck Phillips said anyone with any unwanted medications or pills can bring them by the Jackson County Courthouse from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The program is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to combat the abuse or misuse of potentially dangerous medicines that have expired or are no longer needed for those whom these controlled substances were prescribed.
“It’s a very good thing in keeping medications off the street to be used illegally,” said Phillips. “It also keeps them out of the environment.”
Last October, 4,708 pounds of pills was collected in Alabama, during the drug take back day.
Drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.
Phillips encouraged anyone with unwanted drugs to bring them by the courthouse Saturday. Deliveries of drugs to the courthouse are confidential, with no personal information collected and no questions asked. Participants are encouraged to remove labels or black out information beforehand.
Phillips said prescription drugs pose dangers to children and others who may take them by accident or who may use them for abusive purposes. Expired drugs may have lost their effectiveness and therefore no longer be a safe and adequate treatment for the conditions for which they were prescribed.
In addition to concerns of potential poisoning, abuse or overdose, it also is important environmentally that medicines be disposed of in a proper manner rather than simply being thrown into garbage, flushed away or poured down drains, as they could contaminate water supplies and cause an environmental hazard.
