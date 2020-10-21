The census officially ended on Oct. 15. An estimated 99.9% of Alabama’s households were counted. This was on par with the national average. Jackson County had a self-response rate of 63.7%.
“Over the past several months, Alabamians have come together during these challenging times to complete their 2020 Census, heeding our messages about how vital this count would be to shaping the future of our state,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in a press release on Oct. 16.
Alabama had a total enumerated count of 99.9% of households. The enumerated rate includes both self-responses from citizens and those who were counted by census workers throughout the state.
Among Alabama Counties, Jackson County ranked in the top 20 counties for census response and was one of 76 Alabama counties that saw an increase in their self-response rate from the 2010 Census. The county improved it’s rate by 0.6% from 2010.
The census was previously extended to Oct. 30; however, a Supreme Court Decision issued on Oct. 13 allowed the Trump administration to end the Census early potentially impacted the ability for having a complete and accurate census.
The census was originally extended due to problems that arose with having workers visit households that arose from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
State officials, including Ivey and Kenneth Boswell, the chairman of Alabama Counts and director of the Alabama Department of Economic and community affairs, had warned Alabamians that low participation would potentially end in the state losing one of its representatives in the federal legislature.
“Though this year has been challenging for everyone, Alabama Counts! Is tremendously pleased that we fulfilled our goal of maximum participation among Alabama households in the 2020 Census,” said Boswell in a press release discussing the initial census count figures. Boswell also thanked local governments and agencies that assisted in the high census response rate.
Ivey also expressed positive feelings regarding the results for the state.
“We’re hopeful that the spirit of our citizens in this effort will translate into good news for Alabama Down the road,” stated Ivey.
The counties with the top self-response rates in Alabama were Shelby at 77.8%, Madison County at 76% and Autauga at 71.7%.
The final count of citizens living in the state of Alabama is currently scheduled for Dec. 31 and is expected to be delivered to the President on Jan. 1, 2021. After which, the total census numbers will be utilized to reapportion seats in the United State House of Representatives in Spring of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.