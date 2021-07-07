Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) has announced it will award more than 250 students a one-time loyalty scholarship for the upcoming fall semester.
These scholarships will specifically benefit graduating high school seniors who previously completed dual enrollment courses at NACC.
“We are very pleased to offer these scholarships to students who have proven themselves by taking our dual enrollment courses while in high school,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “This will give them an opportunity to get closer and closer to achieving their educational goals at yet another level.”
There are 251 graduating high school seniors eligible for the new scholarship, which will be divided into two categories. Students who completed 13-23 hours of dual enrollment coursework with Northeast will be provided a $500 scholarship.
A $1,000 scholarship will be provided to students who completed 24 or more dual enrollment hours. Students must have maintained a 2.5 overall grade point average or higher in dual enrollment courses to be eligible for the loyalty scholarship. Students qualifying for this new scholarship program have been notified by NACC.
NACC Dean of Students Sherie Grace said she is glad to see dual enrollment students recognized for their hard work.
“Dual enrollment students add such value to NACC,” said Grace. “It is exciting to see them rewarded for their accomplishments.”
To be eligible for the NACC $500 loyalty scholarship, students must enroll at NACC in three or more hours during the fall 2021 semester. Students must also complete a NACC admissions application and complete all admission requirements.
Scholarship recipients will be responsible for books and any course-specific fees. To be eligible for the $1,000 NACC loyalty scholarship, students must enroll at NACC in six or more hours during the fall 2021 semester and complete the previously stated requirements.
NACC’s Dual Enrollment program allows high school students to earn college credit while completing high school coursework. Courses may be taken at the student’s high school, online or on campus at NACC in some cases.
The credits earned through dual enrollment courses are transferrable to universities in the state, and these classes allow high school students to become more prepared for college-level courses. Students wishing to learn more about dual enrollment can call256-228-6001 or 256-638-4468, ext. 2228 or 2225. Students may email millers@nacc.edu or ramirezl@nacc.edu for more information.
Students may register for fall semester courses until Aug. 26, and fall classes will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
