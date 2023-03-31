On Sunday, the Scottsboro Community Band will be performing a Sunday concert at Scottsboro Fellowship United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. for free. Since first forming in 2011, the Scottsboro Community Band exists to allow any experienced band musician the chance to continue to play.
Scottsboro High School Band Director Jimmy Leek initially spearheaded the group and lead it for its first few years, with the band meeting in the high school’s band room while Leek directed. After Leeks departure, Les Hutson took over to direct the band, where he stayed until 2020. Now, Mary Ann Haffly stands as the director, determined to keep the band alive and growing.
“I really see the need for Scottsboro to have a musical venue for the community and being a musician coming from outside the city, it was surprising to me that there were no options outside of this band,” Haffly said. “When there was a threat of this band disbanding (after Hutson stepped down), I saw it as important to keep the band going. Music is important and needs to keep going. It enriches the player; they experience joy, they’re able to share their talent to others… I want to be able to provide a service to the community and I didn’t want to see (this band) die.”
For their concert on Sunday, they will be playing some pieces from different movies, including from the Captain America films and the famous “Imperial March” from Star Wars. To end their show, they’ll be playing a version of the famous 1812 Overture.
“We’re really excited about the concert,” Haffly said. “(With 1812 Overture), it’s played a lot when seeing the fireworks on 4th of July so we’re going to end with a bang.”
The band, currently sitting at 12 members, meet once a week and hope to get the word of their group out and double that size.
“We have an open invitation to anyone (with experience) who wants to play. It’s strictly for enjoyment, it’s not competitive and we’d love to have anyone who has an instrument lying around that they haven’t played in years, we’ll help them get started again,” clarinet player Bill Talley said.
Any players interested in joining can call (256) 605-9020 for more information about the band.
