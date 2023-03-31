The Scottsboro Community Band

The Scottsboro Community Band will be performing a free concert for all who wish to come on Sunday. Pictured left to right: John Lovelady, Denise Piskorz, John Langlois, Mary Ann Haffly, Craig Henshaw, Bill Tally, Mike Mitchell, Tony Rollins and Lisa Williams.

On Sunday, the Scottsboro Community Band will be performing a Sunday concert at Scottsboro Fellowship United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. for free. Since first forming in 2011, the Scottsboro Community Band exists to allow any experienced band musician the chance to continue to play.

Scottsboro High School Band Director Jimmy Leek initially spearheaded the group and lead it for its first few years, with the band meeting in the high school’s band room while Leek directed. After Leeks departure, Les Hutson took over to direct the band, where he stayed until 2020. Now, Mary Ann Haffly stands as the director, determined to keep the band alive and growing.

