Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
• A report of an assault at the Jackson County Jail.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 60 in Rosalie.
• A report of theft on County Road 144 in Scottsboro.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
• A report of public intoxication on County Road 322 in Henagar.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 15 in Woodville.
• A report of theft on County Road 93 in Bryant.
• A report of criminal trespassing on Highway 79 in Scottsboro.
MONDAY, NOV. 9
• A report of harassment on Babe Wright Road in Woodville.
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
• A report of fraud on Ridgewood Drive in Scottsboro.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
• Meghan Alder, 28 of Savannah, Georgia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Shawn Randal Allen, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Mark Anthony Clines, 54 of Rainsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Gregory Shawn Harris, 33 of Haleyville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Tyler Lee Masters, 21 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Scott Wayne Parson, 50 of Ider, was charged with failure to pay and three counts of failure to appear.
• Bryan Keith Scott, 51 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Monroe Curtis Smith Jr., 26 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond revocation.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
• Michael Shawn Blackmon, 42 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• William Lance Dawson, 36 of Skyline, was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of theft of property second degree, theft of property third degree, two counts of burglary third degree and two counts of theft of property first degree.
• Lynnette Nicole Finklea, 36 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carter Doran Gasque, 50 of Langston, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charity Leanne Jackson, 33 of Dutton, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Jesus Manuel Mejia Medina, 45 of Henagar, was charged with public intoxication.
• Kenneth Odell Price Jr., 40 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shirley Smith Rigstad, 63 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Edward Rollins Jr., 42 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
• Paul Anthony Blevins, 31 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• John William White III, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle and reckless endangerment.
MONDAY, NOV. 9
• Mark Edward Shelton, 59 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brittany Renee Bigler, 32 of Pisgah, was charged with three counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Davey Allen Campbell, 44 of Hollywood, was arrested on an amended probation revocation.
• Spencer Rick Coates, 40 of Huntsville, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree and two counts of failure to appear.
• Taylor Wayne Daniels, 24 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Anthony Joe Steele, 46 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, NOV. 9
• At 10:24 a.m., a report of harassment in the 200 block of Worthington Street.
• At 12:35 p.m., a report of theft third degree and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card in the 100 block of Sebring Drive.
• At 2:21 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and endangering the welfare of a child in the 500 block of West Willow Street.
• At 2:54 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree and harassing communications in the 300 block of Canadian Drive.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
• Justin Mitchell Gamble, 28 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jason Tyler Lee Masters, 21 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gregory Shawn Harris, 33 of Haleyville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christy Wright, 42 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
• Lynnette Nicole Finklea, 36 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneth Odell Price Jr., 40 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dylan Quentin Cochran, 29 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence third degree and failure to appear.
• Caleb Curtis Rogers, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
• John William White III, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle and reckless endangerment.
MONDAY, NOV. 9
• Kimberly Arlene Patterson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kristian Bryan, 32, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
• Matthew Edward Sargent, 27 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
