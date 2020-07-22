Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, JULY 17
• A report of theft on County Road 491 in Stevenson.
• A report of theft on County Road 51 in Dutton.
• A report of reckless endangerment on Nathan Street in Hollywood.
• A report of theft on Freeman Avenue in Bridgeport.
• A report of assault on Youngstown Road in Flat Rock.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
• A report of burglary on Mountain View Circle in Section.
• A report of assault on County Road 38 in Macedonia.
• A report of fraud on Highway 71 in Pisgah.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
• A report of harassment on County Road 58 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on College Road in Dutton.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 107 in Skyline.
MONDAY, JULY 20
• A report of damaged property on County Road 541 in Aspel.
• A report of assault on County Road 541 in Aspel.
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 107 in Scottsboro.
• A report of theft on Sleepy Lane in Woodville.
• A report of violation of a court order at the courthouse.
• A report of burglary on County Road 267 in Bryant.
• A report of assault on County Road 289 in Bryant.
TUESDAY, JULY 21
• A report of theft on County Road 83 in Pisgah.
• A report of violation of court order in Dutton.
• A report of theft on Highway 72 in Stevenson.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 17
• Thomas Christian Bain, 19 of Henagar, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Julie Alise Brown, 34 of Pisgah, was ordered to serve five days in county jail.
• Zachary Cantrell, 22 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Tiffany Nicole Cowart, 26 of New Market, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brandy Leann Durham, 30 of Flat Rock, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Geoffrey Fortin, 28 of Henagar, was ordered to serve five days in county jail.
• Kristy Marie Frazier, 39 of Boaz, was charged with a drug court violation.
• Cary Lynn Garner, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Kaitlin Godsby, 22 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Timothy Shawn Hicks, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Craig Chandler Lusk, 43 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tiffany Treece Prince, 37 of Princeton, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Angela Marie Stolz, 33 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Nancy Lynn Webb, 54 of Princeton, was charged with theft third degree.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
• Kelsey Carter, 23 of Section, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Roger Alan Dobbins, 58 of Sherwood, Tennessee, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Jasmine Noel Goins, 24 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Roger Ashley Vincent, 37 of Flat Rock, was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, DUI and attempt to elude.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
• Michael Anthony Godsby, 47 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of contempt of court.
• Jordan Walker, 33 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
MONDAY, JULY 20
• Clois Avans Jr., 30 of Bridgeport, was arrested on warrants.
• Robert D. Belue, 40 of Bryant, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Max Devaughn Kesler II, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, attempted theft fourth degree and giving false identification to law enforcement.
• Allison M. Lenson, 22 of Bryant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, JULY 20
• At 8:12 a.m., a report of harassment in the 400 block of South Houston Street.
• At 10:23 a.m., a report of stalking in the 3700 block of South Broad Street.
• At 10:28 a.m., a report of public intoxication in the 400 block of Cloverdale Road.
• At 11:41 a.m., a report of harassment in the 400 block of South Broad Street.
• At 2:35 p.m., a report of possession of a forged instrument first degree in the 700 block of Holiday Shores.
• At 4:10 p.m., a report of theft second degree and fraudulent use of a credit card in the 100 block of Micah Way.
• At 7:47 p.m., a report of facilitating online solicitation of a child in the 100 block of Benson Lane.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 17
• Kristy Coffman Velotta, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Nancy Webb, 53 of Princeton, was arrested on a theft third degree warrant.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
• Clarence Hampton, 69 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, duty upon striking a fixture and resisting arrest.
• Andrew Staton Benson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
• Demarious Williamson, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and public lewdness.
• Isaih Alexander Edmondson, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Jordan Walker, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
MONDAY, JULY 20
• Jarrod Lee Whitaker, 18 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with public intoxication.
• Max Devaughn Kesler II, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, attempted theft fourth degree and giving false identification to law enforcement.
• Ashlie Parsons, 26 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 20 days in city jail.
• Billy Paul Baker, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
