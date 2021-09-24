Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
• Melissa Dawn Franklin, 39 of Lacy Springs, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brandon Rodney Bynum, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassing communications.
Gregory Thompson, 45 of Pisgah, was indicted by a grand jury on six counts of rape first degree, four counts of sodomy, seven counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, six counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, child fondling and seven counts of production of pornography with minors.
• David Wayne Adams, 51 of Pisgah, was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of rape first degree, sodomy first degree, sexual abuse first degree and three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
• Kobe Wayne Guess, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Hughes, 22 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Khloe Kennedy, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jamey Ledbetter, 45 of Huntsville, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft of property fourth degree.
• Dorris Edwin Matthews, 82 of Stevenson, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old, sexual abuse first degree and sodomy first degree.
• Kelsey Larissa Phillips, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Phillip Austin Pinegar, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of court order.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
• Michael Shawn Blackmon, 43 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Roger Ashley Vincent, 38 of Flat Rock, was arrested on an amended bond revocation.
• Shawn Dylan Baine, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Jerry Lebron Hobbs Jr., 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 59 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Zachery Kalib Smith, 20 of Bryant, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Connie Jean Steele, 47 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond removal.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
• Heather Lynne Breaux, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Connie Jean Steele, 47 of Hollywood, was charged with violation of release order.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
• Joshua Fennell, 29 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Michael Bailey, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• William Baker, 54 of Toney, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
• Rachel Elizabeth Elledge, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
