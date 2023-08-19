The fifth graders at Collins Intermediate School enjoyed their kickoff to the Super Citizen Program. The 175 crown-wearing students cheered and clapped as they counted down to the entrance of Libby Liberty as part of her Great American Tour.
As part of the program kick-off, Libby brought history to life for these students. She called different students to the state to demonstrate the actual measurements of the Statue of Liberty. Her mouth measures three feet which is about the length of an electric guitar.
The Super Citizen experience will involve immersive learning for a period of ten weeks. Studemts will study civics, character, financial literacy, and social studies. Their study began as soon as Libby and her entourage rolled away heading to their next school.
The program involves community service projects and will culminate with a graduation celebration where these fifth graders will honor their own local and every day heroes. Each class gets to vote on and honor their own hero once they learn more about what makes a real Great American.
Crucial lessons are being taught to help these young students learn more about the important roles that American citizens play, and that role starts with the youth. The lessons are video-led that walk educators through easy and exciting ways to reach the tech savvy generation in the classroom.
Lessons in American history, civics, financial literacy, character, and career readiness are exciting and engaging with digital resources. The Super Citizen Program Resource kit includes the Authentic Liberty Replica, Statue of Liberty Fun Facts, enrichment reading books as well as student workbooks. They students also receive flags, stickers, and the Statue of Liberty crowns which they wore at the kick-off event.
After students complete the program, they will honor their local Torch Team heroes on stage. Students will present a summary about their heroes and why they were chosen. They will choose heroes that display good character, honor, and good citizenship.
Libby called a group of students to the stage to help teach the program song, “YOU in the USA”. They will sing this during their studies and at the graduation ceremony.
These crucial lessons are being taught thanks to funding from the Jackson County Community Alliance who understand that these lessons must be taught despite school budget cuts. Donors include the Impact Learning Center, State Senator Steve Livingston, The Community Foundation for Greater Huntsville-Ruth and Lyle Taylor Endowment, First Southern State Bank, Meteor Express, Inc. and Lynn Buckley, Jackson County Commission, City of Bridgeport, Scottsboro Electric Power Board, Peoples Independent Bank, Alabama Department of Education, Ala-Trade Foods, Alfa, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Regions Bank, and Screentech.
The kickoff for the new program for the American Character Program at Scottsboro Junior High School and the Helping Hands Programs for Jackson County second graders will be featured in separate stories with pictures from those events.
