The History Channel’s American Pickers will be coming to film in Alabama in February.
American Pickers is a show about a group of antique hunters and their journey across America to find some of the most valuable antiques available.
As part of their preparation for the trip, they are currently looking for private collections to look through as part of their show. Due to this stipulation, stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public need not reach out.
American Pickers will follow all pandemic guidelines and protocols for safe filming given by the state.
To be considered, people can reach out by calling 646-493-2184 or emailing AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Include full name, city, state, contact information along with a quick description of the collection.
