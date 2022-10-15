After 98 consecutive days of declining gas prices, last week saw a reversal after a cut in oil production sent global crude prices higher, pushing prices back up at the pump.

Average gas prices in Alabama have risen over 20 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,348 stations in the state.

