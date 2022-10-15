After 98 consecutive days of declining gas prices, last week saw a reversal after a cut in oil production sent global crude prices higher, pushing prices back up at the pump.
Average gas prices in Alabama have risen over 20 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,348 stations in the state.
In Jackson County, prices averaged $3.42 per gallon.
Prices are likely to keep going higher as oil prices climb, according to Patrick De Haan, chief petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com.
“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20 percent, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said De Haan.
Gas prices a year ago at this time stood $2.98 per gallon and $1.90 per gallon two years ago.
De Haan said he doesn’t expect much improvement in prices for most the country in the days and weeks ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.