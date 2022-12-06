During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Roden spoke to the council about two opportunities he received to host a pair of fishing tournaments in Scottsboro.

“We’re getting more requests for fishing tournaments than we probably ever have,” Roden said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.