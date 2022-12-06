During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Roden spoke to the council about two opportunities he received to host a pair of fishing tournaments in Scottsboro.
“We’re getting more requests for fishing tournaments than we probably ever have,” Roden said.
For the first tournament, the Anglers Outpost and Marines reached out about Lake Guntersville hosting a National Team Bass Association event, a two-day tournament for anywhere from 130 to 160 boats. Though no date is confirmed, they’d like either the last weekend of October or the first weekend of November. The tournament days would be Friday and Saturday. For the tournament, they’re requesting $8000, a price Roden believes to be negotiable.
Last year, the Fall Classic fishing tournament for the NTBA, held in Kentucky, had an estimated economic impact of about $109,000 with an average stay of four to six nights per fisherman.
Though this fishing circuit has never competed here, Roden assured that he had checked in and found it to be a very reputable tournament.
The second tournament was for the Tennessee Bass Nation wanting to bring a Kayak Series championship. This tournament would bring about 155 fishermen and the days they’re requesting are for Sept. 9 and 10, a Saturday and Sunday. The only request for this tournament is the payout of a $4,000 fee. In the event that the council didn’t want to go with the two-day event, the tournament also offered them the spot for a one-day event for around 100 kayaks on May 6 that they would do for $2500.
Roden had no other information regarding the Tennessee Bass Nation tournaments as they reached out only 30 minutes prior to the meeting but said that he hoped to get more information.
Due to the influx of fishing tournament requests, the city council put these tournaments on next week’s meeting where they can give Roden the figures they can provide, as the tourism budget for both the chamber and city council are at their limits.
“I’m going to need a week for us to go through our financials and see what we can offer,” city council president Richard Bailey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.