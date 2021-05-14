Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a $141,000 grant to help the town of Pisgah refurbish an aging water tank and improve public safety.
The town will use funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission to repair structural deficiencies in its only water tank which serves more than 450 households and 30 businesses in the Jackson County town.
“Many things in this world have changed in the past few decades, but clean, reliable water to meet our needs to drink, cook, bathe and wash remains a constant,” Ivey said. “I am thankful for the Appalachian Regional Commission which for more than 50 years has been assisting Alabama communities with multiple needs and advancements.”
Corrosion in the tank has caused a discoloration in the water and has prevent water supervisors from being able to fill the tank to capacity which affects both water pressure and the town’s firefighting capabilities.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama.
“ADECA is glad to join with Gov. Ivey and the Appalachian Regional Commission in a project that will greatly improve the health, safety and welfare of Pisgah residents,” Director Kenneth Boswell said.
ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven Alabama counties, including Jackson County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.
ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.
