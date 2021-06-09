The Scottsboro City Council voted to turn the intersection at Andrews Street and Laurel Street into a four-way stop.
As of now, the intersection has a stop for Andrews Street but not for Laurel Street, which has caused issues with car wrecks.
Police Chief Ron Latimer reported that there have been 35 wrecks at this intersection since 2011, with four of them coming this year alone. With the wrecks coming from an intersection, Latimer also added that these wrecks are often t-bone wrecks with injuries.
“The thing that’s interesting, over the last 35-40 years, it has gone back and forth. There have been stop signs on Laurel in the past, there have been stop signs on Andrews in the past and that ends up just causing confusion over a generation, it’s been a problem,” city attorney Stephen Kennamer said.
While there hasn’t been an announcement on when this stop sign will be added on Laurel Street, Latimer said that they normally provide a 30-day notice once a new stop sign has been added to try and get the word out about the new sign before they begin handing out citations.
