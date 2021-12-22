In an emergency council meeting, the Scottsboro City Council voted to join the state of Alabama and other local governments as recipients in a settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals.
Endo is part of a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit the state of Alabama is pursuing, accusing Endo and drug distributor McKesson Corp of fueling the opioid epidemic.
For this settlement, the state of Alabama will receive $25 million as part of this settlement, with 60 percent going to the state and 40 percent to be divided among the local governments.
Scottsboro’s gross portion of this settlement comes out to $88,011. After lawyer fees, the net income the city will receive will come out to an estimated $57 thousand to $60 thousand.
“The money would be put into a special account… (The money will be used for) first responders and several pages of other possibilities, but the primary focus is on first responders, drug treatment and drug prevention,” city attorney Stephen Kennamer said.
The portions divided out among local governments were determined using a formula devised by a “special master”.
“I would recommend that you settle with this one company, anticipating that there will be at least, according to Mr. Randy Beard, our attorney on this matter, three of four settlements coming up in the first quarter of next year, all of which they believe will be larger than this,” Kennamer said. “There will be, we anticipate, other settlements coming after first quarter next year also.”
