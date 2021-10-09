Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
• Kelley Wayne Anderson, 44 of Section, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Michael Dylan Garrard, 26 of Fackler, was charged with failure to pay.
• Phillip Owens, 38 of Fackler, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Houston Drew Waldrop, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
• Timothy Eli Black, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• Kyle Coffman, 25 of Hollywood, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• James Michael Cook, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree and theft second degree.
• Scott Curtis, 25 of Fyffe, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Elizabeth Louise Ladd, 50 of Mont Eagle, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Steven Lee Lewis, 42 of Princeton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Melissa Carol Merritt, 65 of Jasper, Tennessee, was arrested on grand jury indictments of manslaughter and assault first degree.
• Roger Eugene Rich, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
• Jeff Wayne Steele, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with failure to pay.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
• Shannon Michelle Sullivan, 49 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• James Stacy Dunn, 45 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Cody Moore, 34 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Gara Wellington, 24 of Stevenson, was ordered to serve 10 days in county jail.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
• Randall Jay Dukes, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
• Heather Nicole White, 49 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
• Melissa Huran, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with leaving the scene.
• Justin Gilliam, 37 of Sewanee, Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
• Patrick Michael Murphy, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged domestic violence third degree criminal mischief.
