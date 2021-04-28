On Sunday, Axxeum held a demonstration to showcase the capabilities of their Medium Lift Bell 412EP helicopter in both fire fights and rescue missions. Senator Steve Livingston arranged this demo and decided to make it a multi-county event.
“[Axxeum] sent an email, explained what they had and wanted to come up and sit down to talk with us so we set up a meeting and [chief pilot and special project manager Brett Harlow] came up and told us about the capabilities,” Senator Steve Livingston said. “I got to thinking about our neighboring counties, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall county with all the high-angle rescues we’ve got at DeSoto Caverns, Walls of Jericho and Little River Canyon and they agreed to come up and do a demonstration of their capabilities and the fire portion of it was kind of a benefit to us.”
Axxeum is still a relatively new company, starting two and a half years ago initially under government contracting in Afghanistan but for the past year has been doing commercial work. Axxeum is based in Huntsville and would take about 15-20 minutes to reach Jackson County as opposed to an estimated four to five hours for the nearest rescue helicopter to reach Jackson County.
“It’s the quintessential helicopter for this type of service and we had gotten it for another program that didn’t fall through and I told the owner of the company ‘look, we can take it out to California and we can fight fires with it and do the same service out there or we can try to keep it local and try to offer something to the local community to kind of entrench ourselves with Alabama,’” Harlow said. “I got the go-ahead for that, we got the tank system on with the search and rescue training and also figured out that there’s not a lot of this type of asset here in North Alabama and figured it would be a good common ground for us to work with.”
Axxeum is expected to meet with fire departments and rescue squads across the three counties within the next couple of weeks to further discuss a deal and attempt to find the right number financially to offer their services.
“We’ll come back up and sit down and instead of out here and flying around, we’ll actually sit behind some desks probably in front of some PowerPoint and see if we can get creative with some funding options and get creative with how that scheduling would work,” Harlow said. “Whether that be through a trial to see how that would work, we’ll just put our creative hats on and go through there.”
