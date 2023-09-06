Every summer some of the best and brightest young ladies in the State of Alabama spend a week learning more about government at Girls State. North Sand Mountain High School’s Brilyn Davidson was proud to be selected to represent her school at this week-long event.
“It made me step out of my comfort zone and do something different,” said Brilyn. She had attended the Hoby two-day leadership seminar last summer, and some of those same girls were at Girls State.
Brilyn ran for the Public Service Commission Place 2 and won in her party, but she lost at the state level. She said it was nerve racking to have to write a speech in one night then deliver that speech as part of her campaign.
“It was a good experience, and I understand more about government,” said Brilyn. She added that she now understands the whole election process more. However, she has no interest in getting involved in politics and running for any office.
“I am more interested in politics now,” she admitted. “What we talk about in government class, I have experienced first hand. I will be a better informed voter.”
Brilyn was excited to see some of the girls she had met last summer at the Hoby seminar. She said she reconnected with one girl that she had not talked with since Hoby. Now they stay in contact.
“Going to Girls State and living in a dorm made the stress of going to college go away,” explained Brilyn. “I’m going to be okay. Going to Girls State will make it easier.”
Brilyn said that she really didn’t know too much about Girls State in the beginning. She did know she would learn about government. “It was scary at first, but I calmed down after the first meeting. It was really fun!”
“I learned a lot about state government and about myself,” stated Brilyn. “It’s like a family. We now have a messenger group and are in contact regularly.”
Brilyn said she would definitely tell a junior girl to go for it if offered the opportunity to attend Girls State. Girls State is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and is on the campus of Troy State University. It is a high honor bestowed upon a high school student.
Skit night was one of Brilyn’s favorite activities. Each group had one day to learn a short skit to perform in front of all the girls.
The Girls State group also traveled from Troy to Montgomery where they visited the state capitol and the Governor’s Mansion. Brilyn had a private meeting with newly elected U.S. Senator Katie Britt.
Brily said it was fun dressing up for the Inaugural Ball. She enjoyed the Girls State Party and the relay games. “Our days were packed!”
As a result of Girls State, Brilyn has already received three scholarships. She got $1,000 scholarships from Troy State University, the University of South Alabama, and the University of Alabama. She will be attending college, but she is still deciding on which school she will attend.
Brilyn is a senior this year at North Sand Mountain High School. She is the daughter of Jason and Laci Davidson.
