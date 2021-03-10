Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
• A report of fraud on Freeman Avenue in Bridgeport.
• A report of harassment on Pear Street in Woodville.
• A report of burglary on County Road 84 in Woodville.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
• A report of simple assault on Highway 73 in Bryant.
• A report of burglary on County Road 11 in Scottsboro.
• A report of violation of court order in Stevenson.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
• A report of burglary on County Road 33 in Hollywood.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 33 in Hollywood.
MONDAY, MARCH 8
• A report of harassment on County Road 245 in Hytop.
• A report of theft on Hodges Street in Woodville.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
• Terrance Bailey Bradford, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with theft of property third degree and burglary third degree.
• Warren Clayton Gray, 63 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
• Shane Henley, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property first degree.
• Bobby Wayne Horne, 54 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Rodney McBride, 43 of Section, was charged with assault third degree.
• Joseph Pritchett, 35 of Scottsboro, was arrested on four counts of probation revocation.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
• Steven Lynn Belvin, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Sean Michael Collins, 44 of Stevenson, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief third degree and domestic violence by strangulation.
• Jennifer Lynn Gilliam, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Debra Lynn Moseley, 30 of Fort Payne, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lisa Marie Green, 44 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on a warrant.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
• Kayla Lynn Green, 28 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ashley Nicole Kirby, 39 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
MONDAY, MARCH 8
• Tony Parton, 56 of Ider, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Jeremy Larail Justice, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering and resisting arrest.
• Sandra Hoskins Utter, 54 of Skyline, was charged with failure to pay.
• William Keith Guffey, 53 of Skyline, was charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
• At 8:37 a.m., a report of possession of a forged instrument third degree and theft of services second degree in the 200 block of Micah Way.
• At 2:47 p.m., a report of theft second degree, selling cigarettes to minors and a runaway juvenile in the 1700 block of Proctor Drive.
• At 5:30 p.m., a report of burglary third degree and rape first degree in the 500 block of Wilson Street.
• At 10:39 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree criminal trespassing and domestic violence third degree criminal mischief in the 1200 block of Wildwood Drive.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
• At 12:59 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 2400 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 2:22 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree harassment on Mac Allen Road.
• At 10 p.m., a report of sexual misconduct and menacing in the 200 block of Maple Avenue.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
• At 9:01 a.m., a report of harassing communications on Wall Street.
• At 9:06 p.m., a report of harassing communications in the 800 block of Broad Street.
MONDAY, MARCH 8
• At 7:31 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 300 block of Tom Hodge Street.
• At 10:30 a.m., a report of resisting arrest in the 300 block of Tom Hodge Street.
• At 11:37 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 12:56 p.m., a report of chemical endangerment in the 300 block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 3:45 p.m., a report of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana second degree in the 18000 block of Highway 35.
• At 7:30 p.m., a report of child in need of supervision in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 10:28 p.m., a report of public intoxication in the 200 block of Hembree Street.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
• Shane Henley, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property first degree.
• John Steven Johnson, 41 of Fort Payne, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Ariel Meagan Brooke Ward, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• John Wesley Henderson IV, 33 of Scottsboro, was ordered to service 48 hours in city jail.
• Johnathan Robert Hinkle, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a criminal trespassing third degree warrant and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
• Christian James Kennedy, 25 of Decatur, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Samantha Adams, 28 of Decatur, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Christopher Steele, 27 of Dutton, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
• Terri Lynn Meawasige, 40 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• MeKenzie Leigh Guffey, 23 of Cullman, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
MONDAY, MARCH 8
• Samantha Shelton, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and resisting arrest.
• Steven Lynn Belvin, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Cotton, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Johnathan Gore, 42 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Amy Fellger, 36 of Hollywood, was charged with public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.