Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton addressed the Jackson County Commission Monday night about the possibility of closing a portion of County Road 412.
The city of Scottsboro is in the process of building a new cell addition and moving the maintenance building at its landfill. Shelton attended the meeting to ask the commission to consider vacating a portion of the road.
The cell construction would not happen until later this year, and Shelton said everything would stay as is until the cell is in operation. When the cell is operational, Shelton wants to close 1,990 feet of County Road 412 and put up gates at the entrances.
The gates would be open during the day, but they would be closed at night. Shelton said there was no hurry to make a decision. He said it would go into effect at least six months down the road, if not nine months.
Shelton said he has driven the road several times. He said that residents would have closer access to Highway 72, and it would not affect anyone traveling through the city owned property.
District 4 Commissioner Mike Sisk asked Shelton if it this was for security reasons. Shelton said that the landfill had to be locked down at night, per the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
The commission will discuss the issue further at its next work session.
(0) comments
