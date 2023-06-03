A member of the Pisgah High School Class of 2023 has been awarded the Stan Mannon Memorial Scholarship. Finley Darwin, who plans to continue her education at the University of Alabama, was the recipient of this scholarship. She will be studying Public Relations and Marketing.
The scholarship was presented to Finley by Mannon’s wife, Beth, and daughter, Ellen Mannon McCallie. Stan Mannon was a retired Jackson County educator and an international and national judge for the USASF Cheerleading World Competition. The scholarship is a way to honor Stan’s memory.
Finley submitted an essay, “When Someone Has Shown Kindness”, with her application. She is the daughter of Jamie and Gequetta Darwin and the granddaughter of Charles and Marie Darwin, Donna and Allen Lankster, and Lucretia and Max Story.
During high school, Finley was an honor student and member of the Beta Club. She was also a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society and the National English Honors Society. She was the History Club president and a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America).
The Jackson County University of Alabama Alumni Association presented Finley with the J. Allen Lee Memorial Scholarship and the Jackson County Chapter Grant. She was also awarded the Blake Peek Memorial Scholarship and the Jackson County Education Association Scholarship.
History is Finley’s favorite school subject. “My dad was a history and geography teacher so I grew up with an admiration for it,” she adds.
While keeping up her academics and school activities, this young lady also has a part-time job at Tiger Lily Flowers and Gifts and has a special talent for making floral arrangements. When Finley has free time, she enjoys watching Start Wars, collecting Marvel memorabilia, attending concerts, and watching sports. She also likes to read classic literature and loves learning about the process of making music.
“Just do you,” is the advice Finley would give to upcoming freshmen. “People are going to have something to grip about no matter what you do, so you might as well be happy with yourself.”
Finley said this about Pisgah High School, “The close knit community has been so comforting as someone who used to struggle with talking to people. They have helped me come out of my shell and reach my fullest potential.”
