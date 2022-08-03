After being initially pitched to the Scottsboro City Council during the July 18 work session, the council resumed their discussion on Monday about the potential pickleball complex.
This week, Jim Olyniec spoke to the city council again, with a presentation he received from Dr. Gary Speers, who could not attend the meeting to speak himself, along with Hoyt Harbin and Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Roden to continue pitching the complex.
In Speers’ presentation, he goes over Innovate Alabama, citing that the innovation is built upon low cost of living, low business startup cost and a captivating environment to grow, work learn and pray.
“As a former city councilman and retired educator, let us use the resources available to make Scottsboro and Jackson County the best place in this region to live, work and play. I support the development of the Pickleball courts,” Speers wrote in his presentation.
Hoyt Harbin then came to speak to the council, talking again of the Pickleball in Guntersville, saying that he drives twice a week to play in Guntersville, though it’s so active that he could go there every day of the week.
“There are 20-30 people there waiting to play and they’re coming from Arab, Madison, Huntsville, Albertville, Scottsboro, Langston, a great group of people. They have over 120 people on their roll and this is in a town half Scottsboro’s size,” Harbin said. “Obviously we’ve got a beautiful complex over there, baseball, soccer, walking trails, track, dog park and I think this pickleball complex would just fit perfectly right in there.”
Lastly, Roden came up and spoke to how this complex could assist in attracting future homeowners and businesses.
“(Olyniec) had asked me to come and speak to y’all on behalf of business and industry, asking if this is an asset. Without a doubt, (a pickleball complex) would be an asset,” Roden said. “When we can provide amenities to our business and industry, whether we’re recruiting them or people moving into this town to live, any type of asset like this that we can add is a benefit, it’s going to bring more people to town.”
Roden called the complex “another arrow in our quiver”.
In closing, Olyniec broke down his three hopes the council will consider for this decision: The recreation and sports merit the facility would offer to citizens, the additional sports and recreation opportunities presented by the chamber of commerce and economic development authority and business recruiters and favorable visitor impressions that would lead to further growth.
After the discussion, council members Ralph Dawe and Nita Tolliver cited that while both are supportive of the idea, they’re concerned on the upkeep of the complex when other facilities are already having issues being properly maintained.
“I am 100 percent with this, I think this would be great for our community but as Mr. Dawe said, we need to fix some things but I don’t see a problem with going forward with this but I do want to clear up that we need some things fixed at our recreation center,” Tolliver said.
The city council will vote on whether to approve the pickleball complex during next week’s meeting.
