Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
• Haylee Marie Morelock, 21 of Bryant, was arrested on five counts of bond removal.
• Taisha Renee Dawson, 32 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Ashley Marie Hinkle Gray, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation and five counts of bond removal.
• Shelton Aaron Obde Jenkins, 28 of Arab, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Allen Christopher Jones, 37 of Section, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Kyle Allen Shoemaker, 28 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence harassment and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• John Winston St. Clair, 31 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• William Walker, 40 of Bridgeport, was ordered to serve 48 hours in county jail and also charged with failure to appear.
• Heather Nicole Whitworth, 36 of Ringgold, Georgia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
• Randy Barnes, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to elude, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Eric Scott Brown, 29 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robyn Leigh Stewart, 44 of Dutton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Serenity Faith Whiddon, 27 of Flat Rock, was charged with obstruction of governmental operations.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
• Joseph Austin, 39 of Bryant, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bryan Chase Hicks, 25 of Hollywood, was charged with DUI.
• Brock Hunter Partridge, 31 of Albertville, was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Kelcey Scott, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Sierra Cheyenne Turner, 27 of Ringgold, Georgia, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Austin Bailey Whiting, 26 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, DEC. 13
• Michael Fennell, 51 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failure to pay.
• Christian Loren LeMaster, 19 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Scotty Berlin Baugh, 52 of Gurley, was charged with two counts of sodomy first degree, two counts of sexual abuse first degree and school employee sexual abuse second degree.
• Ryan Benton Manning. 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with willful abuse of a child under 18 and domestic violence second degree.
• David Lee Martin, 39 of Section, was charged with DUI.
• Bryan McBride, 52 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
• Skylar Ches Click, 28 of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Matthew Dustin Bowles, 32 of Huntsville, was arrested on an attempt to elude warrant.
• Zachery Alexander Nichols, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
• Rachel Michelle Hooper, 39 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Wayne Price, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Michael Livingston, 69 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of court order.
• Helen Mercedes Bunn, 45 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Domingo Baltazar, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and giving false name to law enforcement.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
• Brock Hunter Partridge, 31 of Albertville, was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Roman Vasquez, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and public lewdness.
• Michael Travis Kephart, 43 of Woodville, was charged with violation of court order.
• Abraham Kim, 30 of Georgia, was charged with possession of marijuana.
MONDAY, DEC. 13
• Rickey Lee McKelvey, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Anthony Clark Skelton, 69 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
• William Lee Walker, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eric Michael Petty, 45 of Huntsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Pedro Juarez, 25 of Rainsville, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
