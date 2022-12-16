Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
• Tala Shiann Bearden, 23 of Grant, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Britley Lynn Johnson, 30 of Toney, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mark Anthony Collins, 38 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Steven Wesley Jones, 62 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jamie Edward McIntire, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of failure to appear.
• John Robert Rodgers, 39 of Guntersville, was charged with public intoxication.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
• Lonnie Ray Walters, 49 of Henagar, was arrested on a warrant.
• Randy Wayne Harris, 36 of Flat Rock, was charged with theft of property fourth degree and eight counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree.
• Herman Clevy McIntire, 83 of Scottsboro, was charged with sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12, two counts of sexual contact and indecent exposure.
• Tracey Lynn Wade, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Roger Dale Campbell, 60 of Bridgeport, was charged with public intoxication, illegal possession of prescription drugs and drunk/addict in possession of a firearm.
• Casey Todd Chisenall, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with robbery first degree and tampering with physical evidence.
• Michael Glenn Chisenall, 64 of Stevenson, was charged with robbery first degree and tampering with physical evidence.
• Cody Dilan Chisenall, 31 of Stevenson, was charged with robbery first degree.
• Carla Byrd Stiefel, 47 of Woodville, was charged with identity theft.
• Dustin Lee Turner, 33 of Pisgah, was arrested on a court order.
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
• Quentin Marcell Curtis, 27 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassing communication.
• Bradley Gage Hankins, 31 of Hixson, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
• Mekisha Leann Suddath, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with public intoxication.
• Joel Labron Green, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Jeffery Wayne Dawson, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of sex offender act.
• Tyler B. Snyder, 28 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering in a drug house and theft of property fourth degree.
• Matthew Scott Johnston, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.