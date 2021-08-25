Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
• Adrian C. Gilbert, 48 of Dutton, was charged with DUI.
• Dustin Keith Summerford, 35, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Timothy Eli Black, 23 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• David Michael Coker, 36 of Flat Rock, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Heath Allan Dixon, 44 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Caleb Drew Hardeman, 21 of Bryant, was arrested on a bond removal.
• James Monroe Hawes, 58 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Michelle Lynn McCullough, 41 of Henagar, was charged with probation violation.
• Kayla Breanna Necklaus, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Jon Sanderson, 44 of Huntsville, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• James Harold Waller Sr., 38 of Grant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
• Caleb Drew Hardeman, 21 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation and bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jon Sanderson, 44 of Huntsville, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Steven Hugh Cisco, 47 of Section, was charged with failure to pay, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband second degree and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Edward Clay Fowler, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Andrew Lee Gonzales, 23 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Crystal Johnson Kennedy, 61 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and three counts of bond revocation and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Trenton Cody McCreary, 28 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of marijuana second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Abigail Leona Waldon, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
• Crystal Johnson Kennedy, 61 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Kyle Trent Coffman, 25 of Hollywood, was ordered to serve 24 hours in county jail.
• Michael David Haislip, 43 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Jimmy Holcomb Jr., 46 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Johnathan Robert McKinney, 38 of Flat Rock, was charged with harassing communications.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
• Dylan Cochran, 30 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Oscar Cobb Jr., 51 of Stevenson, was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
• William James Ingle, 29, was charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication.
• Bret Jadon Pickle, 27 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Terry S. Williams, 27 of Grant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, AUG. 23
• Four counts of fraudulent leasing in the 23000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4 a.m., a report of burglary third degree, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft first degree in the 1300 block of Willow Street.
• At 1:01 p.m., a report of resisting arrest and failure to appear in the 100 block of North Market Street.
• At 10 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 3200 block of Willow Street.
• At 10 p.m., a report of public intoxication and violation of open container law in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
• Zachery Nicholos, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Colton Wininger, 25 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• Anthony Ray Wright, 55 of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kimbery Joy Scott, 54 of Estillfork, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Keith Sherrell, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
• Trenton Cody McCreary, 28 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of marijuana second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Townsend, 27 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI.
• Jennifer Nicole Orne, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Tristan Lee Guthrie, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Denese Pratt Younger, 62 of Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
• Maurice Doss, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
• William Goolesby, 18 of Section, was charged with public intoxication and underage consumption of alcohol.
• Christopher Alfaro, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of court order.
• Joshua Wade Gothard, 37 of Guntersville, was charged with theft fourth degree and receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Glenn Edward Gothard, 57 of Huntsville, was charged with receiving stolen property fourth degree.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
• Johnathan Taylor, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and resisting arrest.
• Alvin Paschal, 38 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles Doyle Wallace, 46 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Christopher Bailey, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
