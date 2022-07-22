Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 19
• Jacob Spencer Whiting, 23 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
• Joshua Allen Stacy, 34 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Andrew Garner Sooter, 42 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 39 of Dutton, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Trendon James Headrick, 23 of Pisgah, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Brandi Chantel Culpepper, 36 of Fyffe, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
• Gilbert Anthony Viruet, 34 of Woodville, was charged with criminal trespassing and harassment.
• Joshua Morrow, 39 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Shawn Douglas Adkins, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Richard Adam Gray Misterka, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Zachary Chance, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• James Albert Dillard, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Kevin Jerome Harrison, 59 of Skyline, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jeremy Jason Long, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing second degree and theft fourth degree.
• Dustin Rogers, 32 of Kimball, Tennessee, was arrested on three counts of bond revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Amanda Jo Scott, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JULY 21
• Joey Glenn Crowell, 42 of Woodville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Shawn Douglas Adkins, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Michael Christopher Bailey, 48 of Section, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Brandon Levon Cotton, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of bond revocation.
• Jason Dewayne Dean, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Travis Pittman, 31 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation and charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 19
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
• Jason Heath Maynor, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Terry Joseph McCrackin, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants for false reporting to law enforcement, theft of services fourth degree and utility diversion tampering and charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JULY 21
• Veronica Nichole King, 34 of Langston, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jarred James Priest, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with obstruction of governmental operations.
• Skye Destin Bell, 25 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles Wendell Corbitt, 38 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
