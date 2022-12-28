Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
• Travis Barrett Nave, 48 of Florida, was charged with two counts of theft by deception first degree.
• David Lamar Pannell, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to pay.
• John Earl Westmoreland, 57 of Bridgeport, was charged with domestic violence.
• Breylon Dionte Kier Willis, 26 of Section, was charged with eight counts of illegal possession of credit/debit card, three counts of theft of property fourth degree and criminal mischief third degree.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
• Thomas Glenn Townson, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Olice Allison Holcomb, 61 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Trandon James Headrick, 23 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
• Jonathan Paul Corbitt, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.
• Alan Ben Ashmore, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of open container law.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
• Dustin Summerford, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree and theft first degree.
• Shannon Anglin, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Robbins, 34 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
• Jessica Nicole Long, of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Tiffany Hatfield, of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• James Morris, 27 of Fyffe, was charged with using false identity to obstruct justice and attempt to elude.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
• Thomas Townson, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Mark Edward Brown, 68 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
• Courtney Renee Neal, 29 of Hazel Green, was charged with failure to appear.
• Danan Wayne Wells, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on violation of court order.
• Derek Ray Chapman, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
MONDAY, DEC. 12
• Ashley D. Alldredge, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Alejandro Felipe, 26 of Huntsville, was charged with public lewdness.
• Brandon Scott Wade, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with obstructing governmental operations, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Nicholson, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Casey Mullinax, 19 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
• Joel Lebron Green, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jeff Wayne Steele, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Desaray Nicole Cummings, 29 of Dutton, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Billy Joe Howard, 32 of Dutton, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.