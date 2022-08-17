During the Scottsboro City Council meeting on Monday, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Roden spoke to the city council about Bass Tactics Fishing, a fishing tournament trail based in Mississippi trying to start up a tournament trail in Alabama, wanting to host one of its four tournaments in Scottsboro.

Bass Tactics initially requested $4,000 though after some negotiation Bass Tactics agreed to $2,000 this year, with Roden adding that they would likely look to come back next year.

