During the Scottsboro City Council meeting on Monday, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Roden spoke to the city council about Bass Tactics Fishing, a fishing tournament trail based in Mississippi trying to start up a tournament trail in Alabama, wanting to host one of its four tournaments in Scottsboro.
Bass Tactics initially requested $4,000 though after some negotiation Bass Tactics agreed to $2,000 this year, with Roden adding that they would likely look to come back next year.
“It’s a brand new tournament. They’re trying to bring in guest speaker Jordan Lee, who’s a two-time Bass Master Classic winner so they’re going all-out to try to make the Alabama trail as successful as the Mississippi trail,” Roden said.
The tournament will be a junior tournament, allowing for any fisher K-12 to compete. The tournament is expected to bring in 160 boats for 320 anglers.
The tournament dates are Oct. 7 and 8, with the entry fee being set at $80 per boat.
The city council will vote on whether to approve this grant next Monday.
