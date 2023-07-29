Scottsboro Police Department and Chief Ron Latimer announced that they will be hosting the 24th Citizen Police Academy Program. The program gives citizens and business people the opportunity to gain first-hand information about the Police Department and the legal system. The purpose of the academy is to increase the understanding of law enforcement duties and responsibilities in order to foster cooperative problem solving between the police and community.
There are no charges for the class. The only requirements are that applicants are at least 21 years old, have no criminal record other than minor traffic violations, be able to physically meet training requirements, must attend seven to nine classroom sessions, complete a minimum six-hour ride along, sign all waiver and agreements and dress appropriately. There is no charge for the classes.
Topics taught during the academy include training, roles and responsibilities of officers, use of firearms and deadly force options, criminal investigative skills, traffic laws, crime scene search, communications, narcotics, gang education and specialized units. Some of these classes will be hands-on and require student participation.
The program consists of 20-24 hours of police training every Tuesday night from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Scottsboro Police Department, starting Sept. 12 and ending Nov. 14.
The objective of the program is not to make graduate police officers, it’s simply to inform citizens about the workings of the police department and to enhance their relationship with the community through the citizen police academy graduates that they see in everyday life.
Applications for the program can be picked up at the police department or submitted online at www.scottsboropd.org. Applications must be turned in Aug. 31. All applicants will be notified via email, mail or phone upon their acceptance. Applicants should ensure that current contact information is on the application. Any questions can be directed to officer Wade Patterson at (256)218-2005 or (256)574-4468.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.