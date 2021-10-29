The 2022 Miss Northeast Alabama Community College pageant was held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Tom Bevill Lyceum on the college’s campus. The event’s organizers were thankful to host the pageant this year as last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Eight women competed for the title of Miss Northeast 2022, and the theme for this year’s pageant was “Positivity for the Future.” Contestants answered the on-stage question, “Looking back over the past two years, what have you learned about yourself that has had a positive impact on your life?”
Callie Strickland was crowned Miss Northeast 2022. She is a sophomore at NACC and is a pre-nursing major. Strickland is from Rainsville and graduated from Plainview High School.
“I have been in pageants all my life, so I was very excited to participate in the Miss Northeast pageant this year and have the opportunity to meet so many amazing people,” said Strickland. “When I was named Miss Northeast, I felt so honored and blessed. I could hardly contain my excitement because I knew I would have so many opportunities ahead to use my leadership skills, enthusiasm and fun personality to serve the school and community I love.”
“We congratulate Miss Strickland for being selected as Miss Northeast, and we thank all who participated,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “All these young women displayed poise, intelligence and attractiveness as contestants. We are so proud of them all.”
Miss Congeniality was awarded to Kayla Henderson, of Rainsville, and the Poise and Appearance winner was Haylin Veal, of Valley Head. Popular vote winner was Briley Bynum, of Bryant.
First, second, third and fourth alternate winners were also awarded as follows: 4th Alternate, Briley Bynum, of Bryant; 3rd Alternate, Jaden Hallmark, of Pisgah; 2nd Alternate, Haylin Veal, of Valley Head and 1st Alternate, Kayla Henderson, of Rainsville.
Andrea Okwu is one of the college sponsors for the Miss Northeast pageant. She is also the coordinator of high school relations and recruiting at NACC.
“The Miss Northeast Pageant is always an exciting event for our community and the students, faculty and staff at Northeast,” said Okwu. “The contestants this year was impeccable young women of Northeast, and we are so proud of each of them.”
Contestants wishing to compete for the Miss Northeast title must be currently enrolled at NACC. Additionally, the winner of the pageant must agree to represent the college at day, evening and weekend functions throughout the year. Strickland said she is looking forward to doing just that.
“I am looking forward to the year ahead and serving Northeast during my reign as your 2022 Miss Northeast,” she said.
