Nominations are being accepted for the Board of Directors for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
According to the By-Laws Article V, Section 1. (b), “Not less than 90 days before the end of the fiscal year the Chamber shall advertise that the Chamber is accepting nominations for the Board of Directors. Nominations may be made by Chamber members in good standing. Not less than 45 days before the end of the fiscal year the Nominating Committee shall deliver to the Chairman a written report listing nominations of individuals for election to the Board of Directors. One person shall be nominated for each vacancy on the Board. The Nominating Committee must verify the willingness of the nominee to serve, if elected, before placing a name on the nomination form.”
Nominations must be made in a sealed envelope and delivered to the Chamber by Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.
If you have questions, contact Board Chairman Bill Nance or Chamber President/CEO Rick Roden.
