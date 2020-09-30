Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 28
• A report of a civil issue on Beech Street in Scottsboro.
• A report of public intoxication on County Road 67 in Langston.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 229 in Hollywood.
• A report of theft on Davis Ferry Lane in Langston.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
• Jonathan Wyatt Tucker, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Quinn Baker, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree, three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and attempt to elude.
• Kimberly D. Booth, 40 of Bridgeport, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Zachary Chance, 30 of Stevenson, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Misty Marie Hambrick, 28 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brandi Juanita Jackson, 40 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Jamie Edward McIntire, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree and attempt to elude.
• Earnest Lee Mershon, 45 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Jason Cary Morris, 44 of Woodville, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of failure to appear, unauthorized use of a vehicle and using false identification to avoid arrest.
• Darryl Wayne Murphy, 35 of Skyline, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christie Renia Wallace, 47 of Bridgeport, was charged with five counts of possession of a forged instrument.
• Phillip Ray Beavers, 33 of Dutton, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Austin Keith Brown, 24 of Pisgah, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for domestic violence second degree.
• David Earl Holloway, 41 of Flat Rock, was charged with five counts of failure to pay and assault second degree.
• Austin Shane Medlock, 21 of Fort Payne, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Marcus Shane Anderson, 24 of Dutton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Shawnda Shipp, 41 of Bryant, was charged with obstruction of justice.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
• Travis Lebron Vernell, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with attempt to elude and giving false report of incident.
• Kevin Sloan, 33 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with attempt to elude, reckless endangerment and DUI.
• James Kelton Davis Jr., 25 of Skyline, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Danielle Lenae Sanders, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27
• Melissa Ann Cody, 30 of Guntersville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jimmy Lane Hannah, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Alan Keith Holcomb, 35 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jennifer Robertson, 50, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, SEPT. 28
• Darryl Wayne Murphy, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Jimmy Lane Hannah, 43 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Aaron Blake Miles, 29 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Clint Alexander McIntire, 43 of Hollywood, was charged with six counts of violation of release order.
• Jonathan Quinn Baker, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Zachary Chance, 30 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Michael Ross Brown, 35 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a motion to revoke house arrest and charged with six counts of violation of release order and escape third degree.
• Billy Roy Denton, 68 of Flat Rock, was charged with harassment.
• Carter Gasque, 50 of Langston, was charged with public intoxication.
• Khloe Tighe Kennedy, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal mischief third degree.
• Lauren Maley Rucker, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
• At 6:55 p.m., a report of theft first degree, receiving stolen property first degree, three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and attempt to elude in the 600 block of East Willow Street.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
• At 11:37 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
• At 11:53 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 17000 block of Highway 35.
• At 2:42 p.m., a report of found property (wallet) in the 200 block of Thomas French Drive.
• At 9:41 p.m., a report of DUI, public intoxication and violation of open container law in the 23000 block of Highway 72.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
• At 1:12 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 800 block of West Willow Street.
• At 10:42 p.m., a report of possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2900 block of Bob Jones Road.
• At 10:45 p.m., a report of DUI in the 700 block of East Willow Street.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27
• At 11:36 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 1000 block of Old Larkinsville Road.
• At 12:42 p.m., a report of DUI in the 500 block of West Willow Street.
• At 2:42 p.m., a report of theft by deception first degree in the 700 block of Snodgrass Road.
• At 3:25 p.m., a report of duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:27 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 11:17 p.m., a report of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card in the 3500 block of South Broad Street.
MONDAY, SEPT. 28
• At 3:57 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
• At 2:56 a.m., a report of DUI, carrying a pistol without a permit and endangering the welfare of a child in the 400 block of Willow Street.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
• Jennifer India Burroughs, 35 of Hazel Green, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Jonathan Quinn Baker, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree, three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and attempt to elude.
• Jamie Edward McIntire, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree and attempt to elude.
• Kathleen Rice, 22 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 72 hours in city jail.
• Francisco Hernandez, 26 of Georgia, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law and held for immigration verification status.
• Daniel Jimenez, 25 of Georgia, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law and held for immigration verification status.
• Hector Chaverria, 30 of Georgia, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
• April Christine Goforth, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Daniel Bernard Miotke, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27
• Bredget Sherrell, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Justin Blake Smith, 28 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tiffany Breann Eaton, of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
MONDAY, SEPT. 28
• Kenaz Kennemore, 20 of Huntsville, was ordered to serve 20 days in city jail.
• Tabitha Martin, 37 of Fyffe, was ordered to serve three days in city jail.
• Jessica Ann Beals, 26 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Brad Henry Volpi, of Skyline, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
• Madelynn Cooper, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, carrying a pistol without a permit and endangering the welfare of a child.
