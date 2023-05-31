During the last week of school, Section High School fourth grade teacher Kayla Cordell invited a police chief along with his K-9 companion, and the dog’s trainer to come to her class. The students loved seeing and petting Maxx and getting to try on some of the equipment used by the trainer and police chief.
Ider Police Chief Steven Malone was happy to visit the students. He brought with him his seven-year-old Belgian Malinois named Maxx and dog trainer Micah McCreary. The students were able to pet Maxx who is not only obedient but also very gentle and friendly.
Chief Malone discussed with the students the requirements for becoming a police officer and K-9 handler. He told them a little about what his job involves.
McCreary trained Maxx to be a police dog. He gave the students some valuable tips on how to train their own dogs. McCreary is the owner of McCreary K-9 Facility. In 2020 he teamed up with Dog the Bounty Hunter and Penn State to train puppies to not only search and rescue but to also smell COVID.
Maxx is getting a little older. He will probably work with the K-9 Unit for a couple more years before he goes into his much deserved retirement.
Chief Malone was happy to share Maxx with the fourth graders. His own daughter attends Section High School.
Cordell invited Malone, Maxx, and McCreary as part of a career exploration project with her class. “We all very much enjoyed their presentation and can’t wait to have them back,” she said.
