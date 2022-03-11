Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 8
• John White, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Jeffery Scott Evans, 35, was charged with burglary third degree.
• Courtney Hobbs, 22 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Leonard Ray Johnson, 44 of Fackler, was charged with assault with bodily fluids.
• Eric Ledford, 37 of Albertville, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear and violation of release order.
• Rory Eugene Martin, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with violation of release order and failure to appear.
• Billy James Smith, 67 of Section, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Brittany Joyce Smith, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with probation violation.
• Dustin Robert Tate, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
• Brandi Michelle Atchley Davis, 42 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Charles Eric Dunn, 41 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Justin Mitchell Gamble, 30 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation and probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Anthony Lewis Hitchcock, 43 of Woodville, was charged with failure to pay.
• Herman Terry McIntire Jr., 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with interlock violation.
• Trevor Peek, 27 of Pisgah, was charged with assault third degree.
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
• William Marcus St. Clair, 21 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
• Robert M. Gorsuch, 41 of Section, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Darryl Wayne Murphy, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Jeffery Wayne Dawson, 38 of Hollywood, was held in county jail for another agency.
• Jamie Dawn Dean, 53 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a harassing communications warrant.
• David Wayne Guinn, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and attempt to elude.
• James Monroe Hawes, 58 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Tony Byron Kesler, 52 of Bryant, was charged with domestic violence third degree and interference with emergency domestic violence call.
• Logan Wesley Matthews, 20 of Scottsboro, was arrested on an attempt to elude warrant.
• Tony Joseph McCrackin, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants of possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Courtney Leigh Rutledge, 27 of Hollywood, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Triston Lamar Southerland, 27 of Collinsville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Charles Walters, 37 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and tampering with physical evidence.
• Nicholas Wayne Watts, 41 of Sylvania, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 8
• Dustin Robert Tate, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Johnathan Robert Hinkle, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
• Andy Michael Horton, of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Wayne Guinn, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to elude and possession of a controlled substance.
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
• Dakota Kelly, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Justin Mitchell Gamble, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Nicholas Wayne Watts, 41 of Sylvania, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rebecca Ann Wilson, 36 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.