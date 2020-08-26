The Jackson County Commission approved a balanced budget for fiscal year 2020-2021. The budget passed unanimously on Monday, Aug. 24. Melinda Gilbert who represents District 3 abstained from the vote as she was unable to be present for the budget hearing.
The budget includes a 5% raise for county employees and approval to hire five new employees in the Public Works department. The raise was implemented by the commission partially due to high turnover rates in county employees.
The commission expects a number of revenue areas to increase. Revenue from the solid waste department and the SSUT tax is expected to increase as purchases from delivery services saw a rise over during the first six months of 2020 according to County Commissioner Tim Guffey during the budget hearing Monday, prior to the commission meeting.
During the meeting, the commission also approved motions to allocate funds the county received as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act received from the State to work on portions of County Road 58, and to add funds to this project from Fund 119, which represents revenue received from the Severed Material Severance Tax.
The Rebuild Alabama Act was passed by the Alabama State legislature and created a grant program in September of last year by raising the state gasoline and diesel fuel taxes to allow communities to put towards local road and bridge projects.
Other projects approved included the County Road 33/Snodgrass Project in conjunction with the City of Scottsboro which will have the county pave roughly 0.7 mile of road.
Hiring of a part time employee in the mapping and appraisal department was approved.
During the work session, commission members discussed requested adjustments to the County Road 21 project by the Alabama Department of Transportation to increase the roads safety which include increases to the curb, striping and various other safety changes.
A report from the county engineer updated the council on the progress of the County Road 17 project. The construction is currently experiencing issues with increased water at the work site; however, it is expected to be completed on schedule.
The commission also discussed a request from county employees to create a policy for COVID-19 based leave. Currently, the county has no such policy and determinations for when and how long an employee can use administrative leave for COVID-related exposures and quarantine is made on a per-case basis.
The commission, as well as the employees present, noted that while this had not resulted in any improper or special treatment. The employees noted that if there was a policy in place, voted by the commission, it would prevent any problems from arising.
In response to this, Guffey said that he would work on a draft of such a policy to present at the next Commission meeting, or at an emergency session if the need for such a policy became urgent.
The Jackson County Commission will meet again on Sept. 14 and will discuss such a policy as well as adjustments the adjustments to County Road 21 suggested by ALDOT and Public works annual bid items which are expected to be completed prior to Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.