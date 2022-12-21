Herman Clevy McIntire, 86 of Scottsboro, is in jail following a grand jury indictment on several sexual abuse charges.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 3:14 am
Herman Clevy McIntire, 86 of Scottsboro, is in jail following a grand jury indictment on several sexual abuse charges.
Sgt. Ryan Putman, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said police received a report of sexual abuse in June.
“An investigation into this report was completed, and the findings were presented to a Jackson County Grand Jury,” said Putman.
McIntire is facing charges of rape first degree, sodomy first degree, two counts of sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a child under 12 and indecent exposure.
Putman said one victim is involved in the case.
McIntire was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14. He remains in the Jackson County Jail on a $176,000 bond.
