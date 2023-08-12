Since June, the playground at the Rec Com has been closed. Recreation Director Donnie Wood brought the city council several different designs, which have had multiple changes. The city is still waiting on both the design and quote before a decision is made.
Talks among city council meetings date back to June 12 and as of the Aug. 8 meeting, they’re still discussing designs, seeing how they can add pieces and find the right ground covering, as it was originally discussed how the ground needs to be completely re-done. There are two different materials proposed by the various companies, a wood mulch and rubberized mulch.
The Rec Com received an $89,000 budget last year for the project however after getting some designs and quotes, it wouldn’t be enough and the discussion has centered around how much is needed.
During the June 12 meeting, Wood estimated around $50,000 more being needed, with the designs they have including new grounding, with the city taking it out and the companies handling the installation. With re-designs coming being worked on, they decided to put the issue onto a future work session.
They were slated to re-open discussion during the July 10 meeting, though they decided to table it, hearing about an option to receive rubberized mulch from a company based in Jacksonville and take that price out of the equation.
During the Aug. 8 meeting, Wood reported that Game Time, one of the designers, is willing to match half the cost of the main structure, which is estimated at around $80,000. Wood says that the $40,000 match could either be taken out of the quote or used to cover another piece, mentioning that it would nearly cover a wheelchair accessible merry go round. They speak on trying to get an inclusive piece for handicapped children. The estimates including an inclusive piece had not been received before the meeting so Wood could not provide exact numbers to the council. The rubberized mulch the city hoped they could acquire on their own could not happen, as the company they were looking into had closed their doors. Wood expects to receive the numbers soon and requests the city council adds the additional playground funding to Monday’s city council meeting, hoping to receive numbers before then and possibly coming to a decision on the project after months of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.