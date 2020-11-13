Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
• A report of obstructing justice on County Road 14 in Flat Rock.
• A report of burglary at Tri-Community Fire Stations 1&2 in Bryant.
• A report of obstructing justice on County Road 447 in Dutton.
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
• A report of a stolen vehicle in Stevenson.
• A report of harassment on County Road 88 in Pisgah.
• A report of harassment on County Road 735 in Flat Rock.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
• Adam Lee Flurry, 35 of Pell City, was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Misty Hawkins, 35 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Sargent, 37 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jon Katelyn Tapley, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and an amended probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear and escape third degree.
• Jennifer Burroughs, 36 of Section, was charged with assault third degree and criminal mischief.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
• Angel Danielle Fraley, 29 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Justin Lee Nerche, 38 of Dutton, was charged with fleeing to elude, two counts of failure to appear and three counts of failure to pay.
• Troy Allen Nerche, 35 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with obstruction of justice by using a false identification.
• Jonathan Peter Robbins, 32 of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
• Justin Lee Nerche, 39 of Dutton, was charged with assault second degree and burglary first degree.
• Troy Allen Nerche, 35 of Flat Rock, was charged with assault second degree and burglary first degree.
• Jared Wade Allison, 25 of Flat Rock, was charged with obstructing justice, illegal possession of alcoholic beverages and receiving stolen property first degree.
• Alex Lee Berry, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Melandie Kay Payne, 40 of Fort Payne, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Matthew Edward Sargent, 27 of Rainsville, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Josh Eric Wilbanks, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
• At 2:44 p.m., a report of DUI in the 200 block of Broad Street.
• At 3:40 p.m., a report of two counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 300 block of Woods Cove Road.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
• At 12:18 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of Highway 40.
• At 8:02 a.m., a report of domestic violence second degree and theft fourth degree in the 400 block of Wilson Street.
• At 12:36 p.m., a report of violation of domestic violation protection order in the 200 block of Worthington Street.
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
• At 12:11 p.m., a report of assault third degree in the 700 block of Dick Hayes Road.
• At 3:02 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 4000 block of County Road 17.
• At 3:03 p.m., a report of burglary third degree and theft first degree in the 700 block of Snodgrass Road.
• At 3:11 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene in the 100 block of Tupelo Pike.
• At 4:52 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance in the 2000 block of Broad Street.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
• Adam Lee Flurry, 35 of Pell City, was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Robert Dennis Smith, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
• Jonathan Peter Robbins, 32 of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Dale Adkins, 34 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tristan Corbitt, 34 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
• Ethan Edward Phillips, 28 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Alex Lee Berry, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
• Lisa Gail Harding, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
