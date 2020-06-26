Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
• A report of a domestic problem on Highway 79 in Skyline.
• A report of trespassing on County Road 18 in Dutton.
• A report of theft on Highway 71 in Bryant.
• A report of theft on Wheeler Drive in Pisgah.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
• A report of harassment on County Road 131 in Bryant.
• A report of automobile theft on Evans Road in Langston.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
• A report of possession of stolen property on County Road 294 in Bryant.
• A report of damaged private property on County Road 707 in Henagar.
• A report of burglary on County Road 285 in Stevenson.
• A report of burglary on County Road 236 in Paint Rock.
• A report of unauthorized use of a vehicle on County Road 19 in Section.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
• Patrick Lee Turner, 67 of Woodville, was charged with possession of cocaine, heroin and synthetic marijuana, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm and DUI.
• Joshua Patrick Turner, 27 of Hartselle, was charged with possession of cocaine, heroin and synthetic marijuana, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm.
• Dustin Keith Summerford, 34 of Hollywood, was charged with four counts of failure to appear and bond revocation.
• Octavius Lamont Matthews, 24 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Michael Anthony Martin, 50 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence third degree – criminal mischief.
• Bradley Ray Hutchins, 33 of Hollywood, was charged with burglary third degree, criminal mischief second degree and theft of property fourth degree.
• Justin Blake Gilliam, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
• Jeremy Andrew Gilbert, 35 of Fyffe, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christy D. Garmon, 42 of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Drain, 54 of Huntsville, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Brandon Cotton, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Kacey Dangelo Christian, 24 of Hollywood, was arrested on probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear and distribution of drugs.
• Casey Levon Chadwick, 40 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jeremy Allen Campbell, 41 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Lawrence Anderson, Jr., 34 of Springville, was arrested to return to county jail for court.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
• Morgan Lynn Cole, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with chemical endangerment.
• Tracie Lea Corbin, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal mischief first degree.
• Allen Keith Holcomb, 34 of Pisgah, was charged with violation of domestic violence protection order.
• Courtney Brooke Holder, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with obstructing justice using false identity.
• Richard Lynn McCurdy, 46 of Section, was returned from another agency.
• Phillip Daniel Owens, 36 of Woodville, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Starla Marie Sampson, 23 of Rainsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and two counts of bond forfeiture.
• Jon Katelyn Tapley, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
• Danny Ryan Albright, 32 of Henagar, was charged with using a false identity to obstruct justice.
• Jeffery Wayne Dawson, Jr., 36 of Bridgeport, was charged with probation revocation.
• Jason Dewayne Dean, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree.
• Nicholas Perry Maynor, 27 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
• David Larry Yancey, 71 of Henagar, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
• At 3:14 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance at the 300 Block of Henderson Lane.
• At 6:15 p.m., a report of assault at the 1500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 8:24 p.m., a report of burglary and theft at the 600 Block of County Road 30.
• At 9:34 p.m., a report of domestic violence on Laurel Street.
• At 10:46 p.m., a report of harassment at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
• At 10:22 a.m., a report of chemical endangerment at the 300 Block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 10:25 a.m., a report of chemical endangerment at the 300 Block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 2:35 p.m., a report of theft at the 100 Block of Micah Way.
• At 2:55 p.m., a report of theft at the 500 Block of West Willow Street.
• At 3:13 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 3:32 p.m., a report of theft and marijuana possession at the 500 Block of West Willow Street.
• At 6:56 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:08 p.m., a report of domestic violence at the 500 Block of South Street.
• At 10:24 p.m., a report of using false identification to obstruct justice and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 100 Block of Micah Way.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
• At 12:38 p.m., a report of domestic violence at the 900 Block of Bob Jones Road.
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
• Tracie Lea Corbin, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal mischief first degree.
• Morgan Lynn Cole, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with chemical endangerment.
• Veronica Nicole King, 32 of Langston, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Joyce Diana Holcomb, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing first degree.
• Emmanuel Aguar Gavilanes, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Robert Lynn Grass, 86 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Jon Katelyn Tapley, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument.
• Danny Ryan Albright, 32 of Henagar, was charged with using a false identity to obstruct justice.
• Tyler Thomas Moss, 32 of Eastridge, Tenn., was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Lynn Marie Pferdehirt, 39 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
• Isaiah Alexander Edmondson, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and violation of court order.
• Alyissa Brady, 23 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Grayson Kent Gross, 41 of Fackler, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Kelsey Renee Martin, 25 of New Market, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Karen Watkins Gentle, 57 of Woodville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Kimberly Arlene Patterson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Tony Lee Brown, 28 of Section, was charged with attempting to elude and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
