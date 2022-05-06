The third annual HTPG Superhero 5K, held in April, raised $10,500 for the Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center.
“We had 121 participants,” said Pam Willingham, HTPG’s human resources manager. “It is a fun event that allows HTPG to give back to the community and those in need.”
Willingham said the 5K also included the Brian Bradford Memorial Fun Run.
“Brian was a shipping supervisor for many years with HTGP,” said Willingham. “He was committee member for the first HTPG 5K. Brian’s life unfortunately ended too early, and the committee made the decision to dedicate the Fun Run in Brian’s memory.”
The 5K committee consists of Willingham, the director; Pat Rhymer and Erin Brown, co-directors; Mark Evans, Hershel Fee, Dan Brown, Dustin Holcomb, John Yassu, Joanna Kimbrell, Karen Whitaker, Julia Reece, Yvette Drew and Dakota Powell.
The Children’s Advocacy Center is a non-profit organization that provides a safe and supportive environment to put the children it serves at ease. It’s services are provided at no cost.
“Our 5K allows our employees the opportunity to partner with the community to give back to children in need in the community because all proceeds stay local in Jackson County,” Willingham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.