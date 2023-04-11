An honor student who is involved in many school activities and is also an athlete is this week’s outstanding youth.  Shelton Linville is a senior at Scottsboro High School.

  Shelton has been recognized at each STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program earning the gold card six times.  She is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as treasurer. She is the SGA (Student Government Association) president.  She is also a senior representative on FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes).  She is a Topcat, and a member of the Interact Club and Junior Civitans.

