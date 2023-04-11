An honor student who is involved in many school activities and is also an athlete is this week’s outstanding youth. Shelton Linville is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Shelton has been recognized at each STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program earning the gold card six times. She is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as treasurer. She is the SGA (Student Government Association) president. She is also a senior representative on FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes). She is a Topcat, and a member of the Interact Club and Junior Civitans.
This young lady has also been very involved in sports. Shelton is a member of the Scottsboro High School Swim Team as well as the SSA Swim Team. She is a member of Cross Country and Outdoor and Indoor Track teams.
During high school, Shelton has been a dual enrollment student taking classes through Northeast Alabama Community College. She has also taken the AP classes.
Math is Shelton’s favorite school subject. “Math feels like a fun puzzle!” she adds.
Shelton would say to an incoming freshman, “Embrace and take in every moment. Make memories and have fun! The four years of high school fly by, and you’re a senior before you know it! Join clubs, meet new people, and work hard so you can make the most of your time in high school!”
There are many things that Shelton loves about Scottsboro High School. “What I love the most is the atmosphere!”, she says. “Every day at SHS I am welcomed with an upbeat, fun atmosphere which reflects the pride this student body and faculty have in the Wildcat Nation.”
Shelton will graduating from SHS next month, but she has already planned her next step. She has been awarded a Presidential Host scholarship from Northeast Alabama Community College where she plans to be a member of the school’s new Cross Country Team. Later she hopes to transfer to Auburn University, and she will be majoring in secondary education.
When this busy teen has free time, she loves to write, read, and watch movies. Shelton also loves spending time with her friends and family. She is a lifeguard at the Scottsboro Rec*Com.
Shelton is the daughter of John and Amber Linville, and has two brothers, Noah and Ryder. Her grandparents are Robin and Vicki Shelton and Teresa Linville. She attends Broad Street Church of Christ where she is active in the youth group and Vacation Bible School. Family pets include three cats and one dog.
