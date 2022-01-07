Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
• Joshua Allen Wright, 35 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Johnathan Taylor, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Elijah Cole Stiles, 20 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Allison Nicole Pellman, 35 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Abigail Elizabeth Nix, 33 of Stevenson, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
• Justin Lee Nerche, 39 of Stevenson, was arrested on a court order.
• Shankelya Hutchins, 28, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Darren Holt, 55 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
• Jessica Renae Steele, 33 of Pisgah, was arrested on a court order.
• James Waylon Hughes, 49 of Flat Rock, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Alonzo Herbert Adkins, 54 of Pisgah, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
