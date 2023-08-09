On Monday, Impact Learning Center Board Member Debbie Barclay spoke to the Scottsboro City Council about the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library that the Impact Center joined last year, with the program centered around providing families with kids from newborns to five years old with a book each month.
10 months since the program’s launch, Barclay announced that 78% of kids in Scottsboro are currently enrolled in the program along with 61% of kids in Jackson County. In total, they’ve given away over 13,000 books so far.
“People have been very receptive for it, I have people walk up to me and say ‘here’s $20, go buy a book’ and stop me and say how their kids love their name on the book and carry it around like briefcases,” Barclay said. “I do believe it’s a great program. 80% of a child’s brain develops before they ever cross the threshold of a school so if we don’t take the time to really jump on it immediately, you lose time.”
Barclay also cited a study conducted by Parton, showing that kids in the program test eight points higher when they’re tested than students not enrolled in the program.
Barclay has said that they hand a book out at the Highlands labor and delivery care with a QR code and information about the program, allowing for them to reach many families that can get every book available to them.
Last year, the council provided $10,000 for the program and the council added the Imagination Library funding for this year to next week’s city council meeting.
