It may seem far away, but before you know it October 20 will be here. That’s the day for Scottsboro High School’s homecoming and the activities are already being planned.
SHS Principal Brad Dudley has released a list of the events happening on Thursday and Friday of homecoming week. A lot of class reunions are already being planned.
All 10th grade students will take the PreACT on Thursday, October 19. That same day some selected 12th graders will take the WorkKeys. All 9th and 11th grade students will have an eLearning day.
The traditional bonfire and pep rally will be Thursday, October 19, with food vendors on site beginning at 5:30 p.m. This is an addition to the bonfire activities. Also WWIC’s Greg Bell will have his Pregame show at the bonfire beginning at 6 p.m. The bonfire lighting will take place at 7 p.m. The bonfire is free to the public.
Presentation of the Homecoming Court and crowning of the Homecoming Queen will start Homecoming Day off at 10 a.m. This will be at Hambrick Hall at Scottsboro High School. The Graduating Class of 1959 will be honored.
The Homecoming Parade is set to begin at 2:45 p.m. with line-up at 1:45 p.m. This will be at Collins Intermediate School. It is requested that all observers along the parade route keep small children off the roadways and a safe distance from all floats and parade entries.
Parade entries are only for Scottsboro City Schools clubs and organizations in grades K-12. The cost is $10 with all proceeds going toward the SGA Senior Scholarship Fund.
Class Reunions for 1954, 1959, 1964, 1969, 1974, 1979, 1984, 1989, 1994, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019 may contact SGA sponsor Frances Coleman at fcoleman@scottsboroschools.net or 256-218-2054 for parade information and reunion reserved seating at the football game.
This year’s homecoming game with Scottsboro High School vs Douglas begins at 7 p.m. at Trammell Stadium. Go Fan/hard copy tickets are available at the gate. Tickets are $10.
Following the football game, there will be the SHS Black and Gold Homecoming Dance at Trammell Stadium. It will end at midnight.
