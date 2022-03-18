Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 15
• Melisa Deane Stokes, 48 of Hixson, Tennessee, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear and violation of release order.
• Janet Lea Henderson, 59 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
• Kirstie Haley, 42 of Albertville, was charged with five counts of violation of release order and two counts of forgery fourth degree.
• Olincer A. Becerra Flores, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Kandace Agustin, 36 of Arab, was arrested on a judge’s order.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
• Kandace Agustin, 36 of Arab, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Ezzard James Cheatom, 51 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Staci Danielle Clemons, 40 of Dutton, was charged with violation of protection order and public intoxication.
• Rebecca Cunningham, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Marcus Fleming, 28 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation.
• Guadalupe J. Godinez, 40 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kathleen Nicole Hogwood, 36 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandon Lee Ingle, 27 of Odenville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with criminal mischief third degree.
• Johnny McElmore, 47 of Bridgeport, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with failure to pay and four counts of failure to appear.
• Joshua Adam Salter, 40 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for manslaughter.
• Nicholous Scott Sprinkel, 19 of Stevenson, was arrested on grand jury indictments of burglary third degree, two counts of theft of property third degree and theft of property fourth degree.
• Michael Alan Thomas, 61 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brendan C. Westmoreland, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
• Robert Charles Simons, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Devyn Ryan Willmon, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Melisa Deane Stokes, 48 of Hixson, Tennessee, was arrested on five counts of bond removal.
• Kirstie Haley, 42 of Huntsville, was arrested on four counts of bond removal.
• Johnny McElmore, 47 of Bridgeport, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Joseph Clem, 37 of Pisgah, was arrested on four counts of bond revocation.
• Randall Aaron Frazier, 64 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Holly Elaine Holder, 35 of Bridgeport, was charged with probation violation.
• Erin Leigh Lervezuk, 43 of Hollywood, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and theft fourth degree.
• Jacob Andrew Phillips, 23 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• John David Sycks, 25 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Roger Alan Vincent, 38 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Zachary Dylan Williams, 24 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassing communications and domestic violence third degree menacing.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 15
• John Zachery Bell, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
• Timothy James Holt, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to elude, false reporting to law enforcement and duty upon striking a fixture.
• Tristan Dane Corbitt, 36 of Section, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
• Adam Franklin Brown, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Travis Kephart, 43 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Rhonda Denise McAbee, 48 of Section, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, public intoxication and possession of drug parapheranalia.
• Trevor Labron Bass, 25 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
