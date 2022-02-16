Each year Scottsboro High School teacher Malinda Sommers works with local businesses to help her students gain workforce experience.
Sommers is the commerce and information technology instructor at the high school.
Scottsboro Electric Power Board (SEPB) is one of the businesses that supports the work-based learning (Co-op) program.
Over the last several years, the SEPB has employed a total of nine Scottsboro High School students through this program. This partnership benefits the high school, the students who work there, and the SEPB.
During their board meeting earlier this month, the SEPB recognized Sommers and two of her students employed there. Sommers and students Keaton Grace Gunter and Lyndsay Hall were presented special hard hats as a show of appreciation.
The pink hats have their names on the back. Barclay Butler was hired recently and works at the shop.
By working through the Co-op program, these students gain valuable workforce experience during their high school years.
The students get to see what it takes to run a business at multiple levels. They are also able to earn some money, and this helps them to better understand the value of money.
