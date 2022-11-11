In 2006, Robin Shelton had retired from his job in healthcare. In 2007, he and his wife, Vicki Shelton, decided to purchase a local flower shop and rebrand, officially starting Wood Cove Flowers & Gifts. His wife, Vicki, would also retire from her job as a teacher in 2008.

Though neither were experienced in the floral business, they had known the previous owner and hired one of the old shop’s designers. The previous owners also stayed around for about the first year to help point the two in the right direction and offer some advice when it was needed.

