In 2006, Robin Shelton had retired from his job in healthcare. In 2007, he and his wife, Vicki Shelton, decided to purchase a local flower shop and rebrand, officially starting Wood Cove Flowers & Gifts. His wife, Vicki, would also retire from her job as a teacher in 2008.
Though neither were experienced in the floral business, they had known the previous owner and hired one of the old shop’s designers. The previous owners also stayed around for about the first year to help point the two in the right direction and offer some advice when it was needed.
Though Wood’s Cove has largely been successful, the beginning was hard for the Shelton’s. Even with the assistance, they were still learning a new business and a year later, the Great Recession began and more problems came along with it.
“(During the recession), there were a lot of prayers and it made us question our decision quite a bit. We just endured and figured it out,” Robin Shelton said. “The things that we bought and sold in 2007 and 2008, it’s probably changed 180 degrees to now as far as gift items, that industry has changed tremendously.”
The Shelton’s try to make trips to the Atlanta Gift Market a few times each year just to keep in touch with the current gift trends and stay on top of things.
As a flower shop, Wood’s Cove has a selection of flowers for a variety of events and circumstances. They can handcraft flower arrangements for anything from a funeral, weddings and most other special events.
They also offer various keepsakes, such as grapevine wreaths, wind chimes, window frames and quilts, reflecting a trend seen in funerals since COVID.
“For the last three or four years, and I think COVID had something to do with that, people are sending more keepsake items for funerals for a family member to keep instead of fresh flowers so we’ve had to adjust there and expand our keepsake and gift item line that we offer,” Robin Shelton said. “We’ve had to expand that because the shift has been to more take-home items for the family members vs something that would go to the cemetery.”
With neither Robin nor Vicki able to properly arrange the flowers, they lean heavily on their employees, who they give all the credit for the businesses’ success.
“We have great employees. We could not do this without them,” Vicki Shelton said.
Their team of three designers take any orders called in and work off a “points system” for flowers when building any arrangements. The points simply represent dollar costs for each flower, essentially giving the design team a set budget to work with for each job.
“They look at the arrangement and they know how many points they’ve got to use to build that arrangement. If it’s designer’s choice, they use their taste and judgment.”
In the community, Wood Cove supports all of the schools, both city and county, tries to sponsor many of the local sports and works in the mistletoe market, though they mostly enjoy supporting the schools.
“We’re always working with the schools because they’re very good to support us at Homecoming, Prom, all that and so we, in turn, support all the city and county schools that we can,” Robin Shelton said.
The Sheltons say that their schedule largely mirrors the school schedule, with summer always being on the slower end of the times with no real special events going on.
For the busy days, Valentine’s Day is largely the most stressful day of the year.
“For the most part, guys will order early, which is what we want but it never fails, about 7 o’clock on Valentine’s Day, the phone starts ringing and we won’t answer it until everyone is here, so we normally start taking them at about eight and then there’s days that we just have to cut it off because it’s one thing to take the order but you have to make sure the designers can get it built and deliver it.”
They both stress that, particularly on the holidays, the best way to ensure an order is to place the order early.
Though there’s not always satisfaction to be found in being a business owner, one takeaway they both share is being thankful for helping many families, where helping them grieve through hard times or celebrate the good ones.
“It’s been very challenging but very rewarding, especially when you can help a family in need that’s lost a loved one. We cry with them,” Vicki Shelton said. “We celebrate with those that have weddings, birthdays, new babies born, it’s very emotional at times.”
