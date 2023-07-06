Dentistry Today of Scottsboro re-introduces to the community the dental care provided by Dr. Leslie Barrilleaux. Alongside her, the practice proudly welcomes Dr. Vlad Kokorin, a young dentist bringing a fresh perspective to age-old dental problems. As the state of Alabama's sole Accredited Cosmetic Dentist, Dr. Barrilleaux has earned her stripes in the realm of dental artistry. With meticulous attention to detail, she transforms smiles into works of art, restoring patients' confidence one tooth at a time. Her expertise and dedication to excellence make her an invaluable asset to the Scottsboro community. Together, Dr. Barrilleaux and Dr. Kokorin are dedicated to continuing the legacy left by the late Dr. Wayne Patterson, by serving the community as humble leaders in the dental field that put patient-care and clinical outcomes at the heart-center of the practice. Dentistry Today of Scottsboro continues the values of compassionate care, respect, and excellence in honor of Dr. Patterson and his memory.
The practice’s newest provider, Dr. Vlad Kokorin, is a talented and worldly dentist recently licensed in the state of Alabama following his graduation from UAB School of Dentistry. He and his wife Stacey relocated from Birmingham to the Chapman Mountain area, and are excited to explore all that Northern Alabama has to offer its residents. Dr. Kokorin is dedicated to physical fitness and optimizing his health, he’s also been a painter for over 10 years. Patient’s may even spot his own works displayed throughout the office. He brings a fresh take and aesthetic eye for patient health, combining his extensive training with innovative approaches to deliver optimal oral care and cosmetic treatments as well. His commitment to staying abreast of the latest advancements in dentistry ensures that patients receive the most modern and effective treatments available. Dr. Kokorin is now accepting new patients for Botox, fillings, crowns, bridges, extractions, wisdom teeth extractions, root canals, implants, missing teeth, and dental emergencies.
In addition to the dynamic duo of Dr. Barrilleaux and Dr. Kokorin, Dentistry Today is pleased to announce their new office schedule. The practice is now open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., to better serve the dental needs of the Scottsboro community.
Patients can now conveniently schedule appointments throughout the workweek, ensuring access to exceptional dental care at their convenience. Call and request an appointment with their friendly front office team, who aims to assist each and every patient with respect and compassionate excellence.
As Dentistry Today of Scottsboro enters this new chapter of business, they remain dedicated to upholding the values and principles of the late Dr. Wayne Patterson. Dr. Patterson, a respected figure in the community, built a legacy of compassionate and patient-centered care. His commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to his patients' oral health will continue to serve as the guiding principles of Dentistry Today.
The Dentistry Today team is excited to develop connections within the community and establish themselves as the one-stop-dental-shop for all cosmetic and general dental needs.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Dentistry Today of Scottsboro at (256) 259-1404 or visit their website at www.dentistrytodayonline.com.
