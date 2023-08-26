With the school year starting back, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to be cautious about traffic in school zones and during school hours.
“Please be extra cautious in traffic during this busy time. Be mindful of our school traffic zones, especially in the morning and early afternoons. Keep an extra lookout for potential hazards around our schools and neighborhoods where children play. Slow down and increase your stopping distances,” Sheriff Rocky Harnen said in a statement. “As school buses are back on the road, be aware of school bus routes in your neighborhood and throughout your daily travel (make sure to allow plenty of time and leave space for buses). With school traffic, anticipate delays in your trip and leave early so you are not in a rush. As always, when approaching a school zone or school bus on the road, be prepared to stop for bus and pedestrian traffic.”
Drivers should continuously be aware of any buses and be prepared to stop for a bus either dropping or picking up a student as well as slowing down in the school zones and being particularly aware when driving past schools at peak school traffic in early mornings and early afternoons.
